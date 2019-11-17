|
|
John C. Hetzel
Wall - John C. Hetzel, 90 of Wall passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Care One of Wall with his family and friends by his side. John was born in North Arlington and graduated from Newark High School. After high school John started his 20 years career in the US Army at the age of 17, serving during both the Korean War and Vietnam War, retiring in 1966. John then worked for Bendix which became Allied Signal and finally Honeywell as a planner for over 30 years. John enjoyed spending time with his family, and also stamp and coin collecting.
John was predeceased by an Aunt, Catherine Mogensen and two cousins Christian Mogensen and Christine Sheppard. He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years Gerda (nee Mozer) Hetzel of Wall; his three loving sons John C. Hetzel, Jr of Phoenix, AZ, Steven O. Hetzel of Blacksburg, VA and Eric A. Hetzel of Williamsburg, VA. John was also the cherished grandfather of Stephanie Cade, Jennifer Hetzel, Erica (Patrick) Bowe and John Hetzel; cherished great grandfather to Adrianne and Dominic.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 7:30 pm. Cremation will be private. Burial will be at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019