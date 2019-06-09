Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St Mary of the Lake Cemetery
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
Manchester - John C. Murphy, 86, of Renaissance, Manchester died Friday, June 7, at St Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston. Born in Fall River, MA, he lived in Scotch Plains before moving to Manchester in 1997. He was employed with Combustion Engineering, and later CE Lummus, for nearly 40 years, first as an engineer and later as an attorney before retiring in 1994. He served in the Navy as a Lieutenant during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Tufts University School of Engineering and St John's University School of Law. He is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Cecilia (Alvarez) Murphy, who died in 2017. Surviving are his two sons and daughters-in-law: Edward and Karen of Redlands, CA and Christopher and Gennie of South Orange; his niece Cecilia Recalde of New York City; and 5 grandchildren: Ben, Jackson, Rebekah, Stuart, and Bobby. Visitation is Monday from 10 am until 12 noon at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. The funeral service will begin at noon with interment to follow at St Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019
