Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:15 AM
Church of St. Catharine
108 Middletown Road
Holmdel, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tully
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Tully


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Tully Obituary
John C. Tully

Middletown - John C. Tully, 86 of Middletown, died Wed. Feb. 26th at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank.

Mr. Tully was born and raised in Wilkes Barre, Pa. graduated from Lehigh University in 1954 with a Bachelor's of Science degree. He and his wife Jeanne moved to Middletown in 1963. He was a mechanical Engineer and retired American High Tech., Shrewsbury. John earned his professional engineering license at 21 years old and was the inventor of the Variable Speed Drill, while working for Chicago Pneumatic Corp.

Always enjoying anything mechanical, his great passion was working on his Lotus Europa, which he would fix and take to shows. In later years John enjoyed watching his grandchildren, tinker with the Lotus. For Halloween he each year John would create the figurines from the Nightmare on Elm Street, set them in the front yard of their Middletown home.

John was predeceased by his wife of 51 years Jeanne in 2006.

Surviving are three children, Chuck Tully and his wife Helen, Leonardo, Mike Tully, Union City and Trish and her husband Ron Markey, Monmouth Beach; his three grandchildren, Ryan and his wife Danielle, Ron and his fiancé Amber and Tom.

Visitation Sunday, March 1st, 1 to 5 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, March 2nd, 9:15 am, Church of St. Catharine 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, NJ. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit John's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
Download Now