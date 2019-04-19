|
John Callahan
Middletown - John Callahan, Middletown, passed away April 11, 2019 at home. Born in Boston, John grew up in Marshfield, MA and had resided in Middletown since 1981.
John served in the U.S Navy during the Korean War, and later graduated from Stonehill College in Massachusetts. After working for the federal government for many years, John retired from Fort Monmouth in 2001. An avid ballroom dancer, John and his wife Pat taught dance together for more than 30 years. He enjoyed photography, cooking, and writing stories, watching sports and "Jeopardy." As parishioner of St. Ann R.C. Church in Keansburg, John also volunteered with Project Paul.
John was predeceased by his parents Paul and Lucy Callahan, and his siblings William S.J., Larry, Ellen, and Alfred Callahan. Surviving are his beloved wife and sweetheart Pat Callahan and his step-children Susan, Kevin and Tammy Morgan of Middletown; his siblings and their spouses: Polly Alonso, Robert Callahan (Gretchen), Helen Demers (Robert), and Christine DeVelis; his close friends Christine and Gina Vogel, Doreen and Lonnie Addison; Carol and Larry Seip and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be offered at a later date at St. Ann's R.C. Church, Keansburg. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019