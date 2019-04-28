|
John Casiero
Lacey Twp., NJ and Cape Coral, FL - John T. Casiero, 70, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Lacey Twp., passed away on March 6, 2019 in Florida. John was born in Newark to John and Anne (Spampinato) Casiero. His childhood was spent in Irvington, NJ.
John honorably served our country in the US Army from 1970-1976. He earned his BS degree in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Then his career was spent functioning as Chief Financial Officer at multiple custom home builders.
He enjoyed golfing, sunbathing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren aka "best friends".
John is predeceased by his parents and siblings; Loretta, Paul, Linda and Thomas.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Jean Barnett Casiero of Cape Coral, FL, daughters; Christine D'Angelo and husband Frank of North Caldwell, NJ and Catherine Sutter and wife Erica of Ocean Gate, NJ, his grandchildren; Frank, Isabella, Ryan and Addison, sister, Anne Keller of Cape Coral, FL along with many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may attend a memorial gathering on Thursday, May 2nd from 3-6pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad St., Eatontown.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's memory through his personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/john-t-casiero for the or National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019