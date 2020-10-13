1/1
John Castellucia
John Castellucia

Wall Twsp - John Castellucia age 88 of Wall Twsp, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 13, 2020. Born and raised in Asbury Park he moved to Wall in 1988.

John was a Veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by his loving wife Camille, sons, John and Joe, daughter, Christine, grandsons, Joe and Justin and loving nieces and nephews, sister, Carol and brother Bob.

There will be no visitation per his wishes. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday October 15, 2020 10:30am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Asbury. Entombment St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Diabetes Association Bridgewater, NJ. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
