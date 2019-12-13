|
John Charles Lippert, Sr.
Howell - John Charles Lippert, Sr., 79, of Howell, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was also a resident of Jackson before moving to Howell. John lived in Howell for over 45 yrs in a house he designed and built.
John served in the US Navy from 1958 to 1961 when he was honorably discharged. During which time he was married and started his family. He was employed as an as an Electronics Engineer supporting Army platforms at Fort Monmouth, NJ for over 50 yrs. He worked for several Department of Defense support contractors in the Ft Monmouth area including Vitronics, Windermere, and others during the 60's, 70's, 80's, and 90's as he developed a highly diverse skill set in the areas of circuit design, systems integration, test software, and cable fabrication.
In 2001, John became employee number 2 at a new Ft Monmouth company, Aspen Consulting and he remained with the company fulltime for the next 15 yrs. After semi-retirement in 2016, he continued working part-time with Aspen through present-day supporting critical fabrication efforts for Army helicopter projects. Colleagues at Aspen remark that John's "faithful dedication to his work was the cornerstone of his professional life" and that "his absence will be sorely missed as his particular work-style will be impossible to replace." Throughout John's 50+ working years, he was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also played on company baseball and bowling teams.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Susan Lippert in 2016, his parents John G. and Dorothy Lippert, and his grandmother Matilda Zeltman. Surviving are his children: Lori Matthews of Jackson, Lois Benton of Florida, and John C. Lippert, Jr. of California; 7 grandchildren including Victoria Matthews of Jackson; as well as his sister Diane Rademacher.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 18 at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens in Hazlet. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019