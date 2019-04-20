|
|
John Christopher Morris
Little Silver - John Christopher (Jack) Morris, 89, Little Silver, NJ, passed away peacefully
Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Clare (White) Morris. Jack was born in Jersey City, NJ to John C. Morris and Margaret (Martin) Morris. He had one brother, the late William C. Morris and one sister, the late Helen Morris. Jack was a 1951 graduate of Manhattan College in Riverdale, New York. While in college he joined the New Jersey National Guard in which he honorably served 10 years.
He married his college sweet heart, Clare. They were married for 62 years, setting an incredible example of love, faith, and devotion for their family. Together they were dedicated members of Holy Cross Parish, Rumson, NJ.
In 1956 Jack founded John C. Morris Associates, a consulting engineering firm, specializing in the design of mechanical and electrical systems. He was very proud to have eventually partnered with his oldest son and youngest daughter in the business.
Jack was past president of the Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club, (NJ) and the Moorings Club, Vero Beach, Florida. He was also a past member of Navesink Country Club (NJ).
With great enthusiasm, Jack taught his children how to play games, read, sail, play tennis and golf, throw a football, play basketball and ski. His greatest gift to his children was that he was a true example of family unity, strength of character, and honor. He did not have to teach his children his faith, they learned by his incredible example. He loved his sons-in-law and daughters-in-law as his own.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Patricia Morris Sharkey and his son-in-law, Bob Mattone. He is survived by his sons & daughters and their wives and husbands: Chris (Pam Richdale)Morris; Peggy (David) McGill; Andy (Maribeth Hackett) Morris; Liz (Henry) O'Hern; Bob and Kate Sharkey; Jeanne (John) Fried; Paul (Sally Ann Nidds) Morris; Sarah Morris (Michael) Schutsky; Barbara Mattone; Clare (Chris) Broderick; Richard (Jenna Holthusen) Morris.
Jack was the ultimate "Pops" to his 24 grandchildren, one step grandson, 6 grandchildren-in-law, and 3 soon-to-be grandchildren-in-law. He showered this third generation with as much love and care as he gave their parents. He felt very blessed to meet and enjoy his 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews all of whom he treasured.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, Rumson, NJ, with private interment to follow at a later date at St. Catharine's Mausoleum and Cemetery in Sea Girt.
Condolences may be placed on Jack's memorial website page by visiting www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jack's memory to De La Salle Hall, 810 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019