John Clemmer
John Clemmer

Forked River - John K. Clemmer, age 83, of Forked River went to be with his heavenly Father on April 30th, 2020. Born in Chester County, PA, he was raised in Norristown, PA, living in Howell, Jackson and finally Forked River. John worked for years in Criminal Justice and in Security at Kimball Medical Center, Lakewood. He was an avid sports fan, loved the Yankees, travelling and going to Casinos. He was an active member of the Old Guard of Forked River and Lacey United Methodist Church.

John was predeceased by his mother Miriam, father Rev. Markley Clemmer, sons Daniel and Ric, and stepson Dennis. Surviving are the love of his life, Rachel, daughter Karla, six grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Cremation was private and under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, Forked River. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 West Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ 08731 in John's memory.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
