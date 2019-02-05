|
John D. Harrington
Neptune - John (Jack) Harrington, age 89 passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019, surrounded by his family at home in Neptune, New Jersey. John was born in upper Manhattan in 1929, along with his three siblings Jim, Joe, and Peg. "Jack" spent much of his childhood in Ireland, and then attended high school at Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx, followed by The City College of New York. He served proudly in the US Army in Korea, returning to New York City where he found employment with Citibank where he remained for 40+ years. John was an avid Yankee fan and enjoyed playing billiards with his friends from the Villas at Jumping Brook. John is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Eileen, his son Brian and daughter-in-law Mary Pat, his daughter Marion and son-in-law Bill, his five grandchildren - Megan, Casey, T.J, Jack and Claire, and all of his loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune, on Friday, at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant House, at www.covenanthouse.org, or to Visiting Nurse Association Hospice, at www.vnahg.org. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2019