|
|
John D. O'Shea
Point Pleasant - John D. O'Shea, age 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Point Pleasant, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in the Bronx, John has resided in Point Pleasant for the last 52 years.
John was a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx. After graduating, John went on to serve four years in the United States Coast Guard.
Mr. O'Shea retired from the New York City Fire Department after working at Ladder 27 in the Bronx for many years.
John was beloved by many and known for living life to the fullest. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed living at the Jersey Shore and could be found sitting in his counter seat at Irv & Karen's for breakfast, Pete & Elda's for a beer and a pizza and Mueller's Bakery for his favorite "powdered" crumb cake and jelly donuts.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 57 years, Helen O'Shea (Baldauf); his children, Veronica O'Shea Tucker and her husband, Kirk; Denise O'Shea Mascari and her husband, Mark; John R. O'Shea and his wife, Jennifer; his seven loving grandchildren, Lindsay, Emily, Samuel, Kelsey, Abigail, Jack and Ellison.
John's parents, John O'Shea and Margaret Mahoney, immigrated to New York from County, Kerry Ireland. "Pa" passed along his love of his Irish heritage to his children and grandchildren and was grateful to have visited "the old sod" several times in his lifetime .
Viewing will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4-9 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, April 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant followed by the interment at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019