John D. Pittenger
Wall - John D. Pittenger 93 of Wall, NJ died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Spring Lake Hts., NJ to George H. and Caroline Osborn Solomon Pittenger. He is a direct descendant of Richard Pittenger who arrived from England in 1665 with Governor Philip Carteret to settle the Province of East Jersey. John was a graduate of Asbury Park High School and Brown University. He served in the US Navy at the end of World War II. In 1953, John founded a home building business known as Pittenger Builders.
John was a member of the Wall Lions Club, the Freemasons Asbury Park Lodge and director and long-time treasurer of the Shore Builders Association.
He was predeceased by his parents George H. and Caroline Pittenger and his grandson Kristian M. Mattson. Surviving are his beloved wife of 50 years Rosemarie Angerio Pittenger, children; Dwight Wesley Pittenger, Esq. and his wife Susan, Barbara Pittenger Mattson and her husband Kenneth, J. Wesley Pittenger and his wife Susan, Cynthia S. Pittenger and Thomas Robbins. He also leaves his grandchildren; Margaret Larkin and her husband Eric, John D. Pittenger II and his wife Valorie, James H. Pittenger and his wife Caitlin, William A. Pittenger, Esq. and his wife Maxine, Kenneth Mattson and his wife Sarah, Katelyn Smith and her husband Jeffrey, David Pittenger and his wife Katie, Katie Dodd and her husband Richard, Samuel Pittenger and his wife Desi, Jessi Hanan and her husband Patrick, Daniel Pittenger and 21 great grandchildren.
Private burial services were held in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com
