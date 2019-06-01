John D. Werden



Barnegat - John D. Werden died peacefully on May 29, 2019, after enjoying visiting with family and friends who celebrated John's life with him on May 18th, his 62nd birthday.



John was born in Pueblo, Colorado, and moved to Middletown NJ with his family in 1968. He graduated Middletown High School North. He lived in Red Bank, Atlantic Highlands, Long Branch, Sea Bright, York PA and Barnegat NJ.



John was a Certified Generator Service Manager for Warshauer Generator LLC, Shrewsbury NJ, until his early retirement. John wanted to thank the owners and management of Warshauer Electric and Warshauer Generator LLC for their unwavering commitment and support during the initial years of his courageous battle with cancer.



John leaves us with the legacy of his love for anything electrical, his passion for fishing (but usually releasing), his sense of adventure, his kind heartedness, his colorful sense of humor, and wonderful memories for of all who knew him to hold dear forever. His favorite story is of a 3 week hike on the Havasu Canyon Trial to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with his friend Jimmy. John and his son, Jeremiah, enjoyed going to various water parks and Disney World on their many vacations together. Last, but not least, John was an avid Green Bay Packer's fan to the end.



John is predeceased by his parents Edward T. Werden, Jr and Helen A Werden Hilgeman; sister Alice, and brothers James and Philip.



John's surviving relatives are his son Jeremiah Werden of Hamilton, NY, sister Judith and Raymond Syms, Middletown, NJ; brother Paul and Vivienne Werden of Hubbardsville NY, nephew Ryan and Jennifer Valese of Neptune NJ, nieces Kristina Werden, MI and Danielle Werden, CA; twin great-nephews Anthony and Lucas Valese and his Aunt Carolyn Savage, sister of John's Mom, of PA, and many cousins. John wanted to thank his closest friends, Billy, Terri, Rich, and Martin for their long-time support and friendship through the journey of his life, and he now joins several dear friends and family who went on ahead.



Visitation Sunday, June 2nd 2:00 pm until his funeral service at 4:30 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch.



John was the surprised beneficiary of a paid cruise for both he and Jeremiah from Kick Cancer Overboard, and John wanted those who are considering a donation in his memory, that the donation be made to Kick Cancer Overboard, 50 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740, or learn more and donate at http://kickcanceroverboard.org. Published in Asbury Park Press on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary