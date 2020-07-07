John Daugila
Wall - John Daugila 70 of Wall, NJ died Sunday July 5, 2020. Born in Neptune, NJ John lived in Freehold before moving to Wall Township 46 years ago. He was a family oriented man who enjoyed fishing, a good home cooked meal, and spending time with his wife and children. He volunteered many hours at North Wall Little League, Wall Soccer Club, and Boy Scouts of America. He was a parishioner of St. Rose Church, Belmar, NJ. John worked as a construction foreman for Regal Homes, Marlboro, NJ until his retirement.
John was predeceased by his parents John and Bertha Daugila, and his beloved wife Eileen Stout Daugila in 2015. Surviving are his children, Melissa LaRusso and her husband Matthew, John Michael Daugila and his wife Elizabeth, a brother Frank Daugila, a sister Kathleen Hulse and 4 grandchildren, Kayla, Jackson, Liam and Grace.
Funeral services were held privately under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 Wall, NJ 07719, www.obrienfuneralhome.com
