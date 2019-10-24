|
John Davidson Waring
Wall Township and formerly of Kearny - John Davidson Waring, 86, of Wall Township, N.J. died on Oct. 23, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
John ("Jack") was born in Jersey City on June 5, 1933, and raised in Kearny, N.J. He was the son of the late Helen Davidson Waring and Frederick Waring, and brother to Fredrick Waring of Ramsey, N.J., and the late Joan Waring Burt.
John was a graduate of Kearny High School Class of 1951. He worked for Ballantine Beer from 1951-1953, before being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in 1953. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in 1955. John was employed by Monsanto Company for 37 years, retiring as plant foreman when the factory closed in 1992.
John married Lurline Dulany on June 8, 1957. They moved to Hazlet, N.J. in 1959, where they resided until 1985. In Hazlet, John was a member of the Jaycees, and also served on the Hazlet Recreation Commission, of which he served as Chairman for 10 years. His proudest accomplishments while serving the Recreation Commission were of the creation of the township's Veterans Memorial Park and pool facility, and in chairing the town's annual fireworks.
John and Lurline moved to Wall, N.J. in 1985. He served as president of the Weybridge Condominium Association for more than 20 years. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lurline. He is also survived by his two daughters and their families: Christine Bumiller and her husband, Edward, and their children, Michael and Kathryn; and Nancy Kuerzi and her husband, Richard, and their children, Nicole and Richard.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 4:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Army honors will be rendered immediately following the service. Private committal will be at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers the Waring family requests donations be made to a in memory of John.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019