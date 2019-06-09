Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Resources
More Obituaries for John DeMarco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John DeMarco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John DeMarco Obituary
John DeMarco

Naples, FL, - John J. DeMarco, 81, of Naples, FL, died on June 6, 2019 at Ocean County Medical Center in Brick, NJ. He was born in Keansburg, NJ to the late Louis Carl and Marie (nee Bennero) DeMarco. John was a General Manager for Empire Meat Packing until his retirement. He was a member of the Belford Independent Fire Company. He was the co-captain of the 1956 Middletown HS football team. He coached Pop Warner football for many years. He enjoyed baseball and football especially his NY teams. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Lane (nee Conover); his daughter, Marie DeMarco; his step-son and his wife, Kenneth and Leslie Voorhees; his step-daughter, Karla Voorhees; his step-daughter, Amy Benbrook; and his step-daughter and her husband, Leanne and Timothy Norton; his 13 grandchildren, Susan, Gary, Robert John, Christina, Kevin, Amanda, Kenneth, Kayla, Maggie, Taylor, Matthew, Nathan, and Riley; and his 9 great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan (nee Thomas); his parents and brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, June 11 at 8:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., N. Middletown.

Contributions may be made in John's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now