|
|
John DeMarco
Naples, FL, - John J. DeMarco, 81, of Naples, FL, died on June 6, 2019 at Ocean County Medical Center in Brick, NJ. He was born in Keansburg, NJ to the late Louis Carl and Marie (nee Bennero) DeMarco. John was a General Manager for Empire Meat Packing until his retirement. He was a member of the Belford Independent Fire Company. He was the co-captain of the 1956 Middletown HS football team. He coached Pop Warner football for many years. He enjoyed baseball and football especially his NY teams. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Lane (nee Conover); his daughter, Marie DeMarco; his step-son and his wife, Kenneth and Leslie Voorhees; his step-daughter, Karla Voorhees; his step-daughter, Amy Benbrook; and his step-daughter and her husband, Leanne and Timothy Norton; his 13 grandchildren, Susan, Gary, Robert John, Christina, Kevin, Amanda, Kenneth, Kayla, Maggie, Taylor, Matthew, Nathan, and Riley; and his 9 great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan (nee Thomas); his parents and brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, June 11 at 8:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., N. Middletown.
Contributions may be made in John's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019