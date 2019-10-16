|
John Diessner
Brick - John F. Diessner, age 75 of Brick passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. He was born in Passaic, NJ and grew up in Clifton, NJ. He married his wife, Katherine (Yuhasz) in 1968, and moved to Brick in 1973. He was a Veteran of the US Army and served from 1965-1967, which included time in Okinawa. He received an Associate Degree from NJIT and was a licensed land surveyor. He became a partner with Lindstrom, Diessner, and Carr in Brick, NJ, retiring at the end of 2013. He was a member of the NJ Society of Professional Land Surveyors, and was a recipient of the William T. Murray Lifetime Achievement Award. John enjoyed fishing, boating, sporting events, relaxing poolside, and spending time with family. John is survived by his loving wife Katherine Diessner, his three daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen & Kevin Phillips of Westampton, NJ, Lora & James Petersen of Hillsborough, NJ, and Stephanie & Michael Cubberly of Brick, NJ, his sister Maria Pilipski, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Kurt & Selma Diessner and Matthew & Donna Diessner, two grandchildren, Julia Petersen and Tyler Cubberly, and nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3-7 PM at Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home, 109 Pier Avenue at Route 70, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Visitation Church, Brick. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019