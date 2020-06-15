John Donnelly
1936 - 2020
John Donnelly

Brick - John Patrick Donnelly, 84, passed away at his home on June 7, 2020 in Brick, NJ.

John was born in Avoca, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Gervaise and Kathryn Donnelly. John was formally from Elizabeth and Brick, New Jersey. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Elizabeth, NJ and then later received a Bachelor's Degree from Upsala College in East Orange, NJ.

John is survived by his beloved wife Barbara of 55 years. John had 2 siblings; a sister, Doreen Eberle and brother Gervaise Donnelly, who have both predeceased him. John is also survived by his two children; a son, Patrick and his wife Meg Sudlik, and his daughter Amy. John was also an uncle to 13 nieces and nephews.

John was retired from the Department of Defense, Fort Monmouth as an Industrial Specialist. He also was a retired Master Sergeant in the Air Force Reserves with the New Jersey Air National Guard, 170th Air Refueling Group at Newark and McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey.

John was a passionate football fan and loyal to the New York Giants football team. When he was not watching football, John was an avid reader and devoured books. His favorite subjects were American and European history, planes and World War I & II. He will be greatly missed.

Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick, NJ is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
