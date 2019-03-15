|
John E. Bracken, Sr.
Keyport, NJ - John E. Bracken, 72, of Keyport passed away on March 13, 2019 at home. John was born on September 14, 1946 in East Orange.. He resided for most of his life in Keyport where he raised his family. John was a truck driver for the Local #408 Teamsters for the Quantum Chemical Company, before retirement. He was also a proud United States Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era.
John is predeceased by his parents, Marie (Vaughn) and John M. Bracken, Jr., his mother-in-law Anne E. Dussich and his brother David Bracken. He is survived by his loving wife, Andrea D. (Dussich) Bracken, his dear children, John E. Bracken, Jr., and his previous wife, Cheryl L. Prang of Bound Brook, and Christopher J. Bracken and his wife Renee of Keyport, his dear sister, Nancy A. Bracken, his adored grandchildren, Casey Jean, Ryder, and Evan Bracken, his father-in-law Eugene J. Dussich, Sr. and his brother-in-law Eugene J. Dussich, Jr. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends. John will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1 PM to 5 PM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt. 35 North, Hazlet. A prayer service will be offered at the funeral home during visitation hours. In respect of John's wishes, he will be privately cremated. For information, directions or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 15, 2019