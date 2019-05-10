|
|
John E. Bulmer Jr.
Keansburg - John E. Bulmer Jr., 71 of Keansburg passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home. Born in Jersey City, he resided there until moving to Middletown before settling in Keansburg. He was a Crane Operator for Local 825, Springfield and most recently a Business Agent for the local. He proudly served our country as a Army Medic during the Vietnam War earning many medals such as the Bronze Star. John is a member of the VFW Post 2179 and the American Legion Post 515 both of Middletown.
John is pre deceased by his parents, John and Ann Bulmer, Sr. and his brother Kevin. He is survived by Jhis loving wife Lorene, beloved children; Erin Barbato and her husband Bill of Ortley Beach, Danielle Bulmer of Keansburg, John E. Bulmer III of Middletown,cherished grand children; Mikao Bulmer, Tage Barbato and Sera Barbato. John also leaves siblings Dennis Bulmer of Middletown, Diane Belmonte of Freehold, Rosemary Seber of Middletown and Colleen Vechio of Keyport.
Relatives and friends are invited Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl., Keyport NJ, 07735. A grave side service will be offered Tuesday, May 14, 2019, time to be announced at Green Grove Mausoleum, Keyport, NJ. For directions or to post a condolence to the family please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019