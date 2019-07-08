|
|
John E. DiStefano "Johnny D"
Toms River - John E. DiStefano "Johnny D" age 78 of Toms River passed away peacefully at home on Saturday July 6th. He was a loving man with a faithful heart who touched so many lives through his ministries. He was born and raised in Brooklyn moving to Jackson in 1965, where he raised his family, before moving to Toms River 3 years ago. He was predeceased by his daughter Susanne Opdyke and his son in law Lenny Weg. Surviving is his wife of 57 years Rose Marie, his children Toni Ann Cannavo and her husband Tom, Diane Moir and her husband Gene, Patti Ann Weg, John Michael DiStefano and his fiancee Dawn, Laurie Ann Connell and her husband Steve, son in law James Opdyke, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and his brother Paul DeStefano. Visiting will be Friday from 2-4 & 6-9 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered 9 AM Saturday at St. Joseph R. C. Church, Toms River. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 8, 2019