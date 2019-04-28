|
|
John E. Dougherty
Silver Ridge - John E. Dougherty, 80, of Silver Ridge Park West passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019. Born in Trenton, NJ, John was a lifelong resident of Toms River. He was a veteran of the US Army. He worked as an electronics technician for Toms River Township for over 30 years retiring 20 years ago. He was an avid ham radio operator and loved flying his Cherokee Piper plane. He was a member of the Silver Ridge Park West Men's Club.
John was predeceased by his wife Blanche Dougherty. He is survived by his companion Kathy Bacchetta and two cousins, Cathy Clausen and Edward Corso.
Visiting hours are 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019