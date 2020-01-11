|
John E. Kozak
Brick - John E. Kozak, age 80 of Brick, passed away on January 10, 2020 at Community Medical Center. He was born and raised in Jersey City before moving to Brick 50 years ago. He proudly served in the United States Navy. John retired as a UPS Driver in Lakewood and enjoyed going to retirement dinners with his former coworkers. He is predeceased by his wife Lorraine Kozak in 2015 and by his sister Harriet Fritz. Surviving are his children, John P. Kozak and his wife Mary, Tom Kozak and his wife Jessica and Suzanne Keith and her husband Ryan, seven grandchildren, John, Matthew, Will, Jack, Kayla, Carly and Ryan and his niece Janice Kulikowski. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 11am at Church of the Visitation, Brick. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
