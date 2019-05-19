Services
Saul Colonial Home
3795 Nottingham Way
Hamilton Square, NJ 08690
(609) 587-0170
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
John "Jack" E. Maher

Waretown - John "Jack" E. Maher, 79, of Waretown, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township, NJ. Born in Trenton, NJ, Jack was a lifelong Hamilton resident until moving to Waretown, NJ, in 2003. He was the proud owner of J. J. Sirianni Painting of Yardville, NJ, retiring 18 years ago. Jack loved to go golfing and fishing. In years past, he was a dedicated coach, having mentored baseball and soccer teams including The 64's travel soccer team.

Predeceased by his loving daughter, Chrissy Maher; Jack is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley (Mesday) Maher; his children and their spouses, Cherie Intintolo, Kelly Chamberlin, Dan and Linda Maher, and Jack and Toni Maher; his eight grandchildren; his great-granddaughter; his brother, Jim Maher, and his nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's memory to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation by visiting In Memory Of via inmemof.org.

www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019
