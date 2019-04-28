|
|
John E. Palmeri
Toms River - John E. Palmeri, 95 of Toms River, NJ and Bradenton, Florida passed away on April 23, 2019. John was born in Freehold, NJ. John graduated from Freehold Regional High School. He served in the Navy 33rd Construction Battalion during World War II in the South Pacific. He retired from Fort Monmouth as an Electronics Technician in 1978 with 30 years of service. He also worked at American Electronic Laboratories (AEL) at Monmouth Airport for 10 years. John moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1995 where he enjoyed fishing, golfing and flying. He was predeceased by his parents Elizabeth (nee Sherlock) Palmeri/Fegan/Douglas and Edward Palmeri and his sister Eleanor "Betty" (nee Palmeri) Herrman, his ex-wife Wilma (nee Weeks) Palmeri and his son-in-law Allen Kovach. John is survived by his daughter Mary (nee Palmeri) Kovach of Toms River, NJ and his granddaughter Marissa Kovach of Davenport, Florida. A memorial gathering will be from 2-4 pm, with a service with Military Honors to take place at 3:30 pm, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home on Rt. 571 in Manchester Township, NJ on May 2, 2019. In lieu of flowers contributions in John's memory can be made to the EAA Aviation Foundation, Inc., PO Box 3816, Oshkosh, WI 54903-3816.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019