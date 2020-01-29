|
John E. Sauer, Sr.
Long Branch - John Edward "Jack" Sauer Sr., 91, passed away at home on January 28, 2020 in Long Branch, surrounded by his immediate family and his loving caregiver Tomina Green. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Rose Amelia Fornicola Sauer, his two brothers Nicholas and Winfield (Scotty) and two sisters Audrey and Margaret (Peggy). Jack was born on November 30, 1928 in Trenton but spent most of his youth in the Long Branch area, where he met his beloved Rose at Long Branch High School. Jack was a loving father to John Jr. and Larry Sr.; a loving father-in-law to Mary and Naomi; a loving grandfather to Larry Jr., Justin, Stephen and Nicole; a loving great-grandfather to Hayley and Cameron; a loving great, great uncle to Dominic and Marcus.
Jack "Doc" Sauer served in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman from 1946-1970, enlisting at the age of 18. He was most proud to be a Chief Petty Officer and a submariner for 12 years. Duty stations included China, San Diego, CA, Manhattan, NY (Recruiting Duty), St. Albans, NY, Groton, CT, West Milton, NY and Key West, FL. In 1970, after retiring from the Navy, Jack worked for PRC Management, West Long Branch from 1970-1987, starting as a garden apartment superintendent and rising to a Vice-President of Property Management. In 1988, at 60 years old, he started a third career as an LPN at Monmouth Medical Center where he worked for 10 years. In retirement, he enjoyed vacationing with wife Rose at their winter home in Port Richey, Florida and spending time with family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31 from 4-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Family and friends may gather on Saturday at 10:00 am at the funeral home with the service to begin at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020