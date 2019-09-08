Resources
John E. Sprofera Obituary
Whiting - John E. Sprofera Sr, age 74, died August 30, 2019. He resided in Whiting for twenty years, formerly of S. Hackensack.

Predeceased by his wife Charlotte (nee Aversa), his parents; Joseph and Lucy and his three siblings; Joanne, Victor and Theresa. He is survived by his sister in law Margaret Montana of Beverly Hills, FL., his son John Jr. (Kirsten), and granddaughter Lucy.

John was a police officer in Hackensack and with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, and the South Hackensack PD. He also worked with Ava-Gae Sales, and most recently as a court officer for the U.S. Marshal Service.

John resided at Crestwood Village 1 where he served as a village trustee. He is remembered as a prankster who loved to laugh and was always loyal to those around him. John was most proud of being "Pop-Pop" to his beloved granddaughter Lucy, with whom he shared a very special bond. For more information visit www.vandermay.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019
