Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial service
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ
View Map
John E. Westlake Obituary
John E. Westlake

Jupiter - What do you call a man who is larger than life itself? Some call him Dad, some call him Pop Pop, to others he was Jack, Jackie, or John. John "Jack" Westlake of Red Bank, NJ and Jupiter, Florida, left this life on Thursday, August 8th, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Madeline and John, his sister Madeline and his first wife Ethel Blackburn Westlake.

John was born on July 8, 1930, in Jersey City, NJ. He attended Snyder High School where he met and married his wife, Ethel. He served as a Sergeant First Class in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Dix, NJ. After being honorably discharged, he moved and raised his family in East Brunswick, NJ, where he was employed as a Prudential Sales Agent. Later, he relocated his family to Rumson, NJ where he became a real estate developer, building Eastpointe, Twin Lights Condominiums, Hilltop Terrace, and Gateway Villas in Highlands, NJ. In addition, he developed a residential project in Hunter Mountain as well as Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ. At that time, he was also a consultant for Health Care Properties, which maintained five resident care homes, including King James Nursing Home in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. He then went on to establish Direct Line, the first ferry service to New York City from Highlands, NJ.

During his time in Rumson, he was appointed President of the Monmouth County Tax Board, member of the Board of Directors for NJ Alliance for Action, the Monmouth Conservation Fund, which helped to develop the Waterfront Revitalization project in South Amboy and was Chairman of the NJ Boat Regulation Commission. In addition, he served as President of the Society of Prevention and Cruelty to Animals, was a member of the , co-chairing the Art for Arthritis Ball, as well as a committee member of the Monmouth Association for Special Needs Children.

Jack loved gardening and had a tremendous green thumb. He also enjoyed fishing, spending summers at his parents' homes in Seaside Park and Green Island, going out on his sailboat, traveling, and spending time at his condominium in Jupiter, Florida. He was especially proud of and enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. His life will be forever cherished in the lives of his second wife Bobbie, his daughters Susan of Rochester NY, Lynne Clements and her husband Rod, of Middletown, NJ, 4 grandchildren, Allyson Clements Russell and her husband Mike, Jeff Clements and his wife Aleine, Brittany Clements Attanasio and her husband Rico, and Ryan Clements, his stepsons Michael Marchitto and his wife Tara, of Monmouth Beach, NJ, Joseph Marchitto of Shrewsbury, NJ. Kathleen Marchitto Fullman and her husband Gregory of Manchester, NJ, two step grandsons, Gregory and Tyler Fullman, six great grandchildren; Emma and Morgan Russell, Kai Clements, Liliana, Justin, and Bella Attanasio and the many family and friends he leaves behind.

Viewing and a celebration of his life, will be held at the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ on Monday, August 12th from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 13th at 10 am. Interment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Kidney Foundation, the , or a .

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
