John Edward Horning
Polk City, FL - John Horning, loving husband, father, and step-father, 83, of Polk City, FL, formerly of Toms River, NJ, passed away on May 3, 2019 in Winter Haven, FL. Born to John and Agnes (Solick) Horning, he was raised in Morristown, NJ with his younger twin siblings Paul and Mary. A graduate of Morristown High School, John married Gail Florin of Morris Plains, NJ in 1956. Gail preceded him in death in 1990. He built a house in Toms River and raised his four children in St. Joseph's parish. He was a union man who worked 40 years for Jersey Central Power & Light. He remarried in 1997 and later retired in Florida where he bought land, a new home, and an RV.
Known for his excellent landscaping and lawn care, John cultivated many friendships with neighbors who shared his enthusiasm for a beautiful environment. He enjoyed watching Westerns and reading American history, listening to country and reggae music, and fishing with his brother. He relished camping and seeing the U.S. through his many road trips, especially battle reenactments in Gettysburg and Williamsburg. A true master of dogs, he was very proud of his Newfoundland, Ben, and hounds Shorty and Molly. John will also be remembered for coming home unexpectedly with a new car or truck.
John is survived by his wife Joyce (Campbell) Bartoszek, her daughter Stacy (Marc) Eisenmann of Toms River, NJ and their son Charles; his children, John (Eileen) of Whiting, NJ and her sons James and Jesse; Catherine Nestor of Bayville, NJ and her daughters Nicole (Gerard) Simcsuk-Giuliano and their sons Gerard Jr. and Vincent, and Lindsay Nestor; Susan (Keith) Perreault of Ann Arbor, MI; and Jeffrey (Stephanie) of East Windsor, NJ and their children Cara and Owen; his brother Paul of Polk City, FL and sister Mary Ferraira of Perkasie, PA and her family.
A Funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 685 Hooper Ave,Toms River, at 9 a.m. on June 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's honor to .
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019