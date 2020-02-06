Services
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lampman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Lampman


1933 - 2020
John Edward Lampman Obituary
John Edward Lampman

John Edward Lampman, 86 died, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Heritage House of Connersville.

John was born June 12, 1933 in Green County, New York. John proudly served in the United States Navy. John had worked in the automotive industry as a parts manager before retiring.

John is survived by his wife: Velda and her children and grandchildren; son: John P. Lampman of New Jersey; two daughters: Susan Gilmore and her husband Ron, of Brick, New Jersey; Laura Klimchak and her husband Tom, of Brick, New Jersey and three grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his first wife, Katherine and a son: Scott G. Lampman.

There will be no public services following cremation. For additional information and to send condolences or memories, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
