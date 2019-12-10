|
|
John Edward Norcross, Jr.
Toms River - John Edward Norcross, Jr., 69, of Toms River, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019. He was born on December 8, 1949 at Toms River Maternity Hospital on Main Street.
He was predeceased by his father, John Edward Norcross, Sr., and is survived by his mother, Martha Brower Norcross.
John was a 1968 graduate of Toms River High School. John's childhood was spent fishing, hunting, and exploring with his grandfather and loyal hunting dogs. John went on to become a talented carpenter and craftsman. He was involved with various local builders and businesses. John enjoyed being outdoors gardening and tending to his beehives. John was a proud Toms River native and took pleasure in sharing stories about his childhood.
He is survived by his three daughters and son-in-laws, Carie and Ken Murphy (Stroudsburg, PA), Danielle Norcross and Troy Jensen (Toms River, NJ), Courtney Norcross and Sean Duffield (Toms River, NJ), and his six grandchildren. He also leaves behind a sister, Leslie Miller, and brother, David Norcross, and their partners and support systems, Steve Serventi and Teresa Norcross, and 3 nieces and a nephew.
In keeping with John's wishes, funeral services will be private. In Celebration of John's Life, please consider making a donation in his name to: David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation, 364 S. Main St Suite 10 D, Manahawkin, NJ 08050.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019