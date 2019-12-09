|
John Eric Winton
Toms River - John Eric Winton, age 80, of Toms River passed away on December 8, 2019 at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, New Jersey, surrounded by his large and loving family.
John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane, and his four daughters, Cindy Gilman, Shelley (Mark) Driscoll, Melissa (Billy) Lumi, and Kelley (Tim) Amato. He is also survived by his fourteen adored grandchildren, Amanda, Jason, Jane, John, John, Kevin, Kyle, Joshua, Melanie, Joan, Billy, Simon, Gabe and Annabelle, and his great-grandchildren, Hazel, Marco, Layla, Stella, Levi, and Miles.
A life-long resident of Toms River, John retired from his job as a code enforcement officer on Friday, December 6, 2019.. He was a general contractor and master builder for most of his life.
John was a beloved member of the community, an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. His greatest joys were his family, grandchildren, and his dog Ruby. He will be remembered most for being the pillar that held up his family. He was an ever-present force of integrity, wisdom and generosity and will be missed immensely.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannette, brother Eric, and sister Audrey, and survived by his brother Richard.
Visiting will be held at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River, on Thursday, December 12, from 2:00 to 4:00 and from 6:00 to 9:00pm. The funeral service will take place at 8:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Rd. Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Family and friends are invited to visit andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to his family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019