John F. Callaghan
Jackson - John F. Callaghan, age 79, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Brandywine Reflections in Brick. Born and raised in New York, John has lived in Jackson for 53 years.
Mr. Callaghan worked as a Maintenance Supervisor and electrician for the Port Authority until he retired.
John was a communicant of St. Veronica's in Howell. He was a Third-Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and member of the VFW, American Legion, Jackson Jaycee's and Jackson Vic's Soccer.
Mr. Callaghan was very instrumental in Youth Soccer in NJ. He was key in the growth of the original soccer program in Jackson, the Jackson Vics. He even got arrested for the cause once! If he wasn't your coach at one time, he probably was your ref. He was inducted into the NJ Youth Soccer Hall of Fame and was a part of the US Soccer Olympic Development Program (ODP). He coached many places including Middlesex Community College and St. Aloysius in Jackson. He was also a board member of the MOSA and NJYS for over 20 years.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Theresa Callaghan in 2018; his granddaughter, Jessica Fouts; his brothers, Michael, Peter and Frank Callaghan and his sister, Theresa Silverio.
Surviving are his sister, Kathleen Windisch; his loving children, Helen Hoever, Frank Callaghan and his wife, Kerry, Barbara Raccuglia and her husband, Michael and Doreen Kitto and her husband, Ken; his cherished grandchildren, Michael, Nicole and Gina Raccuglia, Morgan and John Callaghan, Theresa Wilson and her husband, Stephen and Charles Hoever and his wife, Kelsey; his two great grandchildren, Melody and Michael Wilson.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
