|
|
John F. Kanabrocki
Island Heights - John F. Kanabrocki, 69 of Island Heights, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a valiant battle with cancer. Born to Joseph and Helen Kanabrocki in Newark, NJ, John was raised in Colonia, lived in Bayville for many years and recently moved to Island Heights. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the height of the Vietnam War and served on the USS Corry. John was a member of Post 9503 in Bayville. John was great with his hands and could build or fix anything. He was always first to volunteer to help a friend. John was passionate about fishing, boating and cooking. He was a great dancer and the life of the party. He was quick witted, always making people laugh. John was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished time with his family.
John will be sorely missed by his loving wife of 41 years, Debbie, daughter Danielle K. McConnell and her husband Riley, and his cherished grandchildren Levi and Maci. He is also survived by his niece, nephews and cousins. He leaves behind so many wonderful friends who are more like family. John was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Helen Kanabrocki, his brother Joseph and sister Mary.
To Celebrate the Life of John a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers or donations please spread joy as John did. Perform acts of kindness. Tell a joke. Enjoy moments with your family, because time is precious.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019