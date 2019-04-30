John F. Loftus



Seaside Park - John F. Loftus, 96, of Seaside Park, NJ, died peacefully at home on April 27 surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Manhattan, NY on March 1, 1923, the son of the late Anna and Michael Mazer. In the early years, he resided in Old Bridge, NJ until he moved with his family to Brooklyn, NY during the Great Depression. Upon returning to Old Bridge he enlisted in the Marine Corps where Corporal Loftus served with the 4th Marine Division from 1943 - 1946. Mr. Loftus was a proud Iwo Jima survivor, and a charter member of VFW Post 7508 in Old Bridge, NJ. He was proud to be part of "The Greatest Generation". John married the late Helen Sumoski Loftus on June 14, 1947. She predeceased him on June 15, 1990 after 43 years of marriage. John resided in the Parlin section of Sayreville for 40 years. He relocated to Seaside Park when he remarried Mary Wainczak on October 9, 1993. She predeceased him in March of 2001. John retired from Hercules, Inc., Parlin, NJ plant, after 35 years as a lab operator in March of 1988. He served as recording secretary for the AFL-CIO Local 271 for several years. Mr. Loftus is predeceased by three younger brothers, Michael, Andrew and Richard.



John is survived by three daughters, Wendy Varkoly (George), Nancy Hauser (Joseph), Linda Russo (Joseph) and two sons, Gary (Laurie) and Jeffrey Loftus.



John is also survived by six grandchildren, Robert Myers (Heather), Aubrey Chisum (Patrick), Anissa Varkoly, Jeffrey, Jessica and Jillian Loftus, along with eight nieces and four nephews.



John enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, crabbing, and took pride in keeping his pool crystal clear. His greatest pleasure was sharing the natural beauty of the bay with family and friends right in his own backyard. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 3 to 7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 809 NW Central Ave., Seaside Park, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday May 3, 2019 at 11am at St Catherine of Siena Church of the Parish of St. Junipero Serra, Seaside Park, NJ. Interment will follow to BG William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd., Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to VNA Health Group Hospice c/o Foundation Office, 23 Main Street, Suite D1 Holmdel, NJ 07733.