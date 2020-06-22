John F. Mazza
John F. Mazza

Locust - John F. Mazza, of Locust, NJ, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Aventura Hospital in Aventura, Fl, with Rosemarie Shockley by his side. He was born on May 23, 1937 in Long Branch and was 82 when he passed.

He has been a trainer at Monmouth Park Race Track in Oceanport for over 60 years, and one of the most beloved members of the New Jersey racing fraternity. He truly loved the horses in his care and dedicated his life to them.

He lived in Locust and wintered in Hallandale Beach, Fl with his horses.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Mazza and Barbara Lazzaro; sister, Antoinette Mazza and brother, Peter Mazza.

Surviving are his companion, Rosemarie; son, Joseph Mazza (Lucy), daughter, Jean Aker (Fred); sister, Connie Jackson (Bob); sister-in-law, Mary Mazza and 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
