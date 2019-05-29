|
|
John F. P. Kelly Jr.
Oakhurst - John F. P. Kelly Jr. of Oakhurst, NJ died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital in New York City after battling a long illness. John is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Shari Rosen Kelly, and their three children Forrest Kevin Kelly, Orion Jacob Kelly, and Alexis Rachel Kelly and his son from a previous marriage, John F. P. Kelly III of West Allenhurst, his wife Amy and grandsons John F. P. Kelly IV and Kevin Kelly. He is also survived by his sister, Bonnie and her husband Ralph Delia of West Long Branch, brother Mark and wife Charlotte of West Allenhurst, brother Brendan and wife Kathy of Deal, brother Christopher also of Deal and sister-in-law Eugenia Kelly of Long Branch. John was predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth Kelly and a brother Kevin C. Kelly. He also leaves behind a large number of nieces and nephews.
John was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School. Shortly thereafter he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and achieved the rank of Captain, serving with honor. He left the Marines, having served 10 years, with 2 tours in Vietnam. It was there he served as a Radar Intercept Officer, conducting close to 500 hundred combat missions in his infamous F-4 Phantom. While in the Marines, Mr. Kelly was known as a "Mustang", a commissioned officer who began his career as an enlisted service member without the benefit of a college degree. At one time, he was the youngest commissioned officer in Vietnam. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, 14 Air Medals and a Vietnam Service Medal.
He was a graduate of Monmouth College and worked for many years as V.P. of Quality Engineering at Breeze Eastern, Union, NJ. Mr. Kelly also served as a volunteer fireman with Deal Fire Co. No. 2 and was chief for two terms in 1982 and 1998.
Visitation Thursday May 30, 2019 4-8pm Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian burial 11:30 Friday St. Marys Church, Deal. Interment to follow William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. The family will be Sitting Shiva at their home at 328 Roosevelt Ave in Oakhurst.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019