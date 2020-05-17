John F. Shannon
Wall Township - John F. Shannon, age 85 of Wall, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side.
John was born and raised in Jersey City, served three years in the U.S. Navy as an electrician's mate, and married his soulmate in April of 1956. John and Isabella later moved to Wall Township where they raised their four children together. John worked for AT&T for 35 years. He was a past Grand Knight of the Wall Knights of Columbus, a member of the Pride of Wall, and a faithful parishioner and Eucharistic minister at St. Rose Church in Belmar and also a Rosarian at the parish.
John was predeceased by his mother and father, Alice and Michael Shannon, and his brothers Michael, Peter and Thomas Shannon. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Isabella Shannon, and his sisters, Alice Corsetti, Mary Brown, and Ann McComb. Devoted father of his four children; John Shannon, Kerri (John) Hearn, James (Nancy) Shannon and Janet (Scott) Lopez. Proud "Poppa" of 7 grandchildren; Sean (Elizabeth) Hearn, Laura (Dan) Holzapfel, Scott (Farrah) Lopez, Alycia Shannon, Taylor (John) Robol, Alexis (Zach) Kleine, and Lauren Shannon; and 4 great grandchildren, Donovan, Griffin, Jaxon, and Mason.
A private visitation and funeral are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township. Followed by a private burial in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in his name be made to St. Rose Church, 603 7th Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719.
To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 17 to May 18, 2020.