John F. Shannon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Shannon

Wall Township - John F. Shannon, age 85 of Wall, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side.

John was born and raised in Jersey City, served three years in the U.S. Navy as an electrician's mate, and married his soulmate in April of 1956. John and Isabella later moved to Wall Township where they raised their four children together. John worked for AT&T for 35 years. He was a past Grand Knight of the Wall Knights of Columbus, a member of the Pride of Wall, and a faithful parishioner and Eucharistic minister at St. Rose Church in Belmar and also a Rosarian at the parish.

John was predeceased by his mother and father, Alice and Michael Shannon, and his brothers Michael, Peter and Thomas Shannon. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Isabella Shannon, and his sisters, Alice Corsetti, Mary Brown, and Ann McComb. Devoted father of his four children; John Shannon, Kerri (John) Hearn, James (Nancy) Shannon and Janet (Scott) Lopez. Proud "Poppa" of 7 grandchildren; Sean (Elizabeth) Hearn, Laura (Dan) Holzapfel, Scott (Farrah) Lopez, Alycia Shannon, Taylor (John) Robol, Alexis (Zach) Kleine, and Lauren Shannon; and 4 great grandchildren, Donovan, Griffin, Jaxon, and Mason.

A private visitation and funeral are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township. Followed by a private burial in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in his name be made to St. Rose Church, 603 7th Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719.

To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved