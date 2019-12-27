|
John F. "Jack" Shine
Wall - John F. "Jack" Shine, 89, of Wall, NJ died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at home. Born in Newark, NJ, John lived in Maplewood before moving to Wall 17 years ago. Jack was a proud alumni of both Seton Hall Prep and University As well received his MBA from Rutgers University. Jack served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a Sales Executive with Liberty Mutual Insurance, Roseland, NJ. He was an avid reader and had a great sense of humor. Jack attended Our Lady of Sorrows Church, South Orange, NJ where he was a Eucharistic Minister and Usher, and attended Nocturnal Adoration. He was also a parishioner of St. Mark's Church, Sea Girt. John was an active member of the Knight of Columbus, the American Legion and the Friendly Sons of the Shillelaghs
John's first priority in life was his family He was a devoted husband, loving father and caring Grandfather. His hard work provided his family with an amazing life. He had great pride in the education he was able to provide for his family. One of his greatest joys was spending his vacation time with his family at the family cottage in Normandy Beach and swimming with his children and Grandchildren Jack is survived by his devoted wife, Regina "Jeanne"; daughters Ellen Marks (Bob), Marybeth McLoughlin (Peter), and Joan Field (Randy); and son Christopher Shine (Suzy Happ). He also leaves 10 grandchildren - Carrie, Annika, Kyra, Katie, Meredith, Connor, David, Emily, Gabriel, and Julia; niece Suzanne and nephews Arthur and Kenneth; and his excellent caregiver, Nina.
Viewing at O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3-7pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mark's Church, Sea Girt, on Friday at 9:30am with burial to follow at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall.
Donations may be made to St. John's Soup Kitchen, PO Box 200147, Newark, NJ 07102.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019