John F. Wainwright
Toms River - John "Frank" Wainwright, age 87, of Toms River, passed away March 28, 2019.
Frank worked as a Hi-Lo Driver for Walter E Umla Lumber Company in Brooklyn for 45 years prior to his retirement.
He was predeceased by his parents John F. and Josephine Wainwright, son Joseph Wainwright, and his brother Salvatore Wainwright.
Surviving are his wife Rose Agaccio Wainwright, sons John and wife Denise, Michael and wife Debra; daughters Gail O'Brien and husband Michael, Cathleen Wainwright and wife Denise Monroe and daughter in law Cynthia Wainwright; brother Ernest Wainwright; sisters Lucille Cotinaro, and Annette Farber; Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM and Tuesday 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Mass will be Tuesday 10:30 AM at St. Luke's R.C. Church in Toms River. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019