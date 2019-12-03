Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Holy Cross Burial Park
East Brunswick, NJ
John Fenlon Obituary
John Fenlon

Cape Coral, FL - John K. Fenlon, 85, passed away Saturday, November 30th, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, John resided in Old Bridge for over 45 years before moving to Florida. While living in Old Bridge, he was a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, active with the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, and a former officer of the Old Bridge American Legion. He had worked as a salesman for Burrough's Corp in Bloomfield, and Pitney Bowes before retiring. John was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving during the Korean War.

John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rae (Hacon) Fenlon in 1985, and his two sons, Timothy and Russell and daughter Teresa Walker.

He is survived by his loving family; sons Robert, John, and Kenny Fenlon, his daughters Audrey Incorvia, and Lisa McGowan, his sisters Francine Tuohy and Mary Jane Hroblak, 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 6th, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

A prayer service will be held on Saturday, December 7th, at 10 am at Rezem Funeral Home, followed by burial at Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick.

For information, directions, or to leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.Rezemfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
