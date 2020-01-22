|
|
John Francis Clancy
Keansburg - John Francis Clancy, 64, of Keansburg, NJ passed peacefully surrounded by family on January 21, 2020 in Long Branch. Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:15 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, January 25 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Private cremation will follow. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020