John "Jack" Francis Van Natta, Sr.



On August 14, 2020, after a long and heroic battle in a New Jersey hospital against the invisible enemy, COVID-19, John "Jack" Francis Van Natta Sr. (82) lost the battle, but he won the war when he entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior in Heaven.



Jack was also welcomed to his eternal home by many family members and friends who had arrived there before him. His wife Sandra E. Butler Van Natta; his parents Bernard "Zeke" W. Van Natta and Helen E. Cullen Van Natta; his brother Bernard "Buddy" C. Van Natta; his great-grandson Jonathan T. Frame; his great-granddaughter Bella R. Bullington; his great-nephew Dale Colby Garber, and many others celebrated his long anticipated arrival.



Against all odds, Jack taught us all that no disability, no challenge, no disappointment, and no circumstance could ever hold us back from achieving life's goals and God's purpose for our life. Jack's love for his family, others, and life were constantly demonstrated by his actions, smile, sense of humor, and contagious laugh. "Fighting Irish," often displayed on his shirts, was the best way to sum up Jack's motto for life. These lifelong attributes of his character, coupled with his desire to overcome obstacles and fight to the end no matter what, are the legacy he chose to leave behind as an example to all of us.



Born in High Bridge, NJ, on May 2, 1938, Jack began to lose his hearing (for unknown reasons) at a young age. This eventually progressed to significant hearing loss in his early adulthood and then to profound deafness. However, he was determined to confront this invisible enemy and not allow it to hold him back or define him.



Before graduating from High Bridge High School in 1956, Jack served as class vice president, twice; played in the school band for four years; sang in the school chorus; played on the basketball and soccer teams; served as an altar boy at St. Joseph's Church; was named to the NJ All-State Baseball Team as a catcher in Group I; and was awarded a full baseball scholarship to Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA.



While still living in High Bridge, Jack taught at the school and coached the baseball team, worked at the High Bridge Post Office, did custodial work at the school, and worked as a Correction's Officer at the Annandale Boys Reformatory. And if that was not enough, Jack also volunteered on the High Bridge Fire Department Emergency Squad. Most people affectionately referred to him as the "Jack of all Trades." Although his hearing loss prevented him from joining the Military when he applied, Jack will forever be remembered for his bravery and determination to fight life's invisible enemies.



During his freshman year at Moravian College, Jack led the baseball team with a record setting .383 RBI and was named Most Valuable Player in 1957. Later, he signed a contract to play professional minor league baseball for four years with the Pittsburg Pirates, and he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1962.



Shortly before graduating from college, Jack married Sandra Ellen Butler. Jack and Sandra eventually had three children, and it was not long before Jack accepted a teaching position at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School in Bayville. After relocating his family to Forked River, Jack also taught in the Central Regional School District in Bayville. Jack loved his teaching position, and he was one of the best teachers there was. To this day, former students speak well of him and often recall his mentoring, kindness, and wise counsel. Unfortunately, due to his hearing loss and because the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA) was not enacted until 1990, one of Jack's greatest invisible enemies stole his teaching career from him.



Determined to overcome one of life's greatest disappointments and continue to provide for his family, Jack became a full-time Mail Carrier at the Forked River Post Office and worked part time in various other jobs. During his 35-year postal career, in which he earned the "Million Mile Safe Driver Award," he was known as "Jack the Mailman." People in the community could count on Jack to get their mail to them. While not an official Postal Service motto, neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail could stop him. He was so committed to his job, it took him months to use up all his unused sick and vacation days before he retired. Jack may have lost his teaching career due to his hearing loss, but he was not going to let it stop him from faithfully serving the people of the Forked River community.



After 27 years of marriage, Jack's wife, Sandra, whom he devoutly loved and cared for, lost her courageous battle with Type 1 Diabetes on April 13, 1991. Jack continued on to face life's challenges and devoted the remainder of his life to his three children, twelve grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren as well as other family members and friends.



Jack became a member of the Forked River Volunteer Fire Company soon after moving to the community, and he volunteered to serve for nearly 40 years. Jack was also a lodge member of the Lacey Elks and Lacey Moose for many years. When he was not attending one of his children's or grandchildren's school functions or sporting activities, you could usually find Jack at the firehouse hanging out with one of his children or some of his buddies.



Although attempts were made to teach him American Sign Language, Jack never learned the language. He preferred to get by in life by trying to read lips. At times, he could fool people into thinking he was not really Deaf. He was famous for his "Deaf nod" when he would smile, nod his head "yes," and pretend to understand everything you said. Sometimes, the only way you could know for sure that he did not really hear you would be to ask him, "What did I say?" He would then tell you to try again, several times. The minute the paper and pen came out, he would still ask you to try again. He was just as determined to try to understand you as he was to hide this invisible enemy. Of course, anything important was always written down for him, the first time.



While living with family members in Toms River for a short while in 2019, Jack nearly escaped a house fire that destroyed most of his possessions. Even though the homeowner's insurance policy refused to reimburse him for anything because he was not listed on the policy, Jack was grateful to be alive and refused to let those circumstances discourage him. He just kept fighting the invisible enemy, and he kept moving forward with a smile and a wave.



Jack has touched so many lives in such a meaningful way; anyone who knew him would attest that he was a loving, caring, gracious, kind gentleman, with a great sense of humor. He may have been Deaf, but he had the best "listening" ears ever. We are all blessed to have had him in our lives, and he will be greatly missed until we meet again.



Jack has passed the torch of his legacy to many beloved survivors. His three children include: his son John F. Van Natta Jr. of Forked River, NJ; his daughter Doris Baranyay and her husband Gregory of New Hope, PA; and his daughter Sherri Miljenovic of Knoxville, TN. His twelve grandchildren include: John's children, John F. Van Natta III, and Jaime Buehl and her husband TJ; Doris's children, Amanda Baranyay, Cassandra Baranyay, Danielle Baranyay, and Hannah Baranyay; and Sherri's children, Rosemarie Bullington and her husband Wesley, Michael Miljenovic Jr., Daniel Miljenovic and his wife Lydia, Joshua Miljenovic, Elizabeth Miljenovic, and Nathaniel Miljenovic. His eighteen great-grandchildren include:



John III's son, Joseph; Jaime's children, Hadley, Thomas, and Peyton; Amanda's children, Gregory, Carolynn, Sadie, Jonathan (in Heaven), Gracelynn, and Nolan; Cassandra's children, Mia, Jesse, and Alannah; Rosemarie's children, Aidan, Raylen, Bella (in Heaven), and Remington; and Daniel's soon to be born child. His three siblings include: James "Jim" Van Natta and his wife Joyce of Clinton, NJ; Marilyn Ahn and her husband Chris of Oldwick, NJ; and Robert "Bob" Van Natta and his wife Nancy of High Bridge, NJ; Jack is also survived by his brother Buddy's widow, Susan Tinnes and her husband Mathew of Califon, NJ, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends he crossed paths with in life.



A "Celebration of Life" virtual Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at 6 p.m. Details will be available on Friday by searching the internet for "Celebration of Life, John F. Van Natta Sr."



In honor of Jack's many years of dedicated volunteer service to the Forked River Volunteer Fire Department, a graveside Fireman's Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at The Goodluck Cemetery located at 57 Haines Street East, Lanoka Harbor, NJ 08734.



In lieu of flowers, Jack's family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Forked River Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 32, Forked River, NJ 08731.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store