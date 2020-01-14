|
John G Andriessen
Howell - John "Jerry" Andriessen, of Howell, NJ passed away on Sunday January 12, 2020. Jerry was 87 years old. After several weeks of recuperation from a fall, he died peacefully with his son Ed and his daughter-in-law, Mary by his side. Jerry was born on March 22, 1932 in New York, NY to Anna and Jack Andriessen. As a boy he grew up in Washington Heights, eventually marrying his high school sweetheart, Catherine (Kay). They were married for 59 years until Kay's passing in 2011. Jerry is a veteran of the Korean conflict having served honorably in the Airforce from 1951 to 1953. Jerry loved drawing cartoons and entertaining friends and family with drawings, cartoons and funny stories. He loved ice tea, Reese's peanut butter cups and especially Kay's cooking. He was a good father who always took care of his wife and children and did the best he could, a loving grandfather and a great friend to many.
He is preceded in death by his wife Catherine (Kay) of 57 years and his two daughters, Marie Lynn Cooper and Cathy Burns. He is survived by his two sons, Ed Andriessen and his wife Mary Davis of Hamilton, NJ, Tom Andriessen of Tampa Florida, his loving sisters-in-law, Dorothy Barry, Joan Miller, and Maureen Helbig, 10 Grandchildren including Scott and Nicholas Baghsarian of Freehold, and 9 Great Grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or cancer.org/givehope.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020