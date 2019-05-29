|
John G. Dolan
Waretown - John G. Dolan, 87, of Waretown passed away May 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Orange, NJ, John was an Army veteran, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. He had a long and dedicated career as a firefighter in Orange before retiring 35 years ago.
John is survived by his loving wife Judith; three children and their spouses, Mary and Paul Sant'Ambrogio, Caroline and Mark Wettengel, and John and Peggy Dolan; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are welcome to visit on Thursday, May 30th from 4 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave, Barnegat. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 9 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment to follow in Bg. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis TN, 38148-0142. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019