Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Dolan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John G. Dolan Obituary
John G. Dolan

Waretown - John G. Dolan, 87, of Waretown passed away May 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Orange, NJ, John was an Army veteran, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. He had a long and dedicated career as a firefighter in Orange before retiring 35 years ago.

John is survived by his loving wife Judith; three children and their spouses, Mary and Paul Sant'Ambrogio, Caroline and Mark Wettengel, and John and Peggy Dolan; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are welcome to visit on Thursday, May 30th from 4 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave, Barnegat. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 9 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment to follow in Bg. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis TN, 38148-0142. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now