John G Maul



Vero Beach, Fl - John G. Maul, 88 of Vero Beach, Fl, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Rahway, NJ and lived in Cliffwood Beach for most of his life before moving to Vero Beach. He served in the U.S. Army Tank Battalion from1951-1955. He was a member of Lacey Elks Lodge #2581 and a past Exalted Ruler of Keyport/ Matawan Elks Lodge #2030. Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Barbara Maul; his two sisters, Joan Carbone and Judith Hemenway; son, Gary Maul; daughter and son-in-law, Gregory and Heather Maul; grandchildren, Kimberly, Kori, Shannon, Gary Jr., Christopher and Connor; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Anthony, Joseph, Tyler,Victoria, Kyle, Jacob, Noah, Evelyn, Geovanni, Anthony, Brice, Lauren, Gunner and Mavis.



John was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Evelyn, and his grandson, Kyle Kovacs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Keyport/Matawan Elks. Arrangements have been entrusted with John F. Pfleger Funeral Home









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store