John G. Maul
John G Maul

Vero Beach, Fl - John G. Maul, 88 of Vero Beach, Fl, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Rahway, NJ and lived in Cliffwood Beach for most of his life before moving to Vero Beach. He served in the U.S. Army Tank Battalion from1951-1955. He was a member of Lacey Elks Lodge #2581 and a past Exalted Ruler of Keyport/ Matawan Elks Lodge #2030. Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Barbara Maul; his two sisters, Joan Carbone and Judith Hemenway; son, Gary Maul; daughter and son-in-law, Gregory and Heather Maul; grandchildren, Kimberly, Kori, Shannon, Gary Jr., Christopher and Connor; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Anthony, Joseph, Tyler,Victoria, Kyle, Jacob, Noah, Evelyn, Geovanni, Anthony, Brice, Lauren, Gunner and Mavis.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Evelyn, and his grandson, Kyle Kovacs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Keyport/Matawan Elks. Arrangements have been entrusted with John F. Pfleger Funeral Home




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
