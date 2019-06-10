|
|
John G. Muha
Brick - John G. Muha, 87, of Brick, NJ, passed away Saturday June 8th, 2019 at Ocean Med Ctr. in Brick. John was born in Irvington, lived in Florham Park before moving to Bricktown 22 years ago. John retired in 1996 from PSE&G. in Essex County where he worked for over 47 years. He was an avid salt water fisherman and a jack of all trades. John had a larger than life personality who was loved by all. John was pre-deceased by his brother Robert. He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary A. Muha (Shaffery), 5 sons, John and his wife, Patty of Cedar Knolls, NJ, Joe and his wife, Maria of Rockaway, Richard and his wife, Nancy of Long Valley, Jim of Randolph and George and his wife, Karen of Mendham. Also surviving is his daughter, Marianne Muha and her partner, Ed Hanna of Brick. One brother, William and his wife, Joyce of Asbury, NJ and 11 Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 at Colonial Funeral Home 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Thursday, 9:30 at Visitation Roman Catholic Church on Mantoloking Rd. Brick. Condolences as well as sharing any cherished memories are encouraged by visiting: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 10, 2019