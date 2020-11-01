John G. Prell
Brick - John George Prell, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in East Orange and raised in West Caldwell, John resided in Brick from 1975-2000 and then moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida where they lived for 20 years before moving back to Brick this past July.
Mr. Prell proudly served in the United States Air Force as Air Force Police.
John retired as a Telephone Installation Technician. During his 30 years of service with the company he received many accolades.
John was a member of the Riviera Beach Boat Club, the Telephone Company Softball League and many bowling leagues. He was also a member of the poker club. He loved fishing, but his favorite pastime was playing golf.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 49 years, MaryAnn V. Prell; his loving daughters, Jennifer Abatemarco and her husband, Brian and Kimberly Yacono and her husband, Scott; his sister, Christine Allen and her husband, Stephen; his niece, Jessica Allen; his four cherished grandchildren, Hannah, Abigail, Haley and Matthew.
A Memorial Visitation will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. with a service being held at 5:30 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Cremation is private.
**Due to Covid 19 restrictions there are capacity limitations and face masks and social distancing are mandatory.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com
.