I'm so very saddened to hear about the loss of my dear cousin Johnny that I dedicate my photo in his memory - He's now with the Stars in the Universe! He was a terrific guy, a wonderful husband, an awesome dad, grandad and caring brother! Sending my deepest heartfelt condolences and many comforting hugs to MaryAnn, Jennifer, Kimberly, Christine and all of their families. I miss and love you all!

Tracy Prell

Family