1/1
John G. Prell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John G. Prell

Brick - John George Prell, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in East Orange and raised in West Caldwell, John resided in Brick from 1975-2000 and then moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida where they lived for 20 years before moving back to Brick this past July.

Mr. Prell proudly served in the United States Air Force as Air Force Police.

John retired as a Telephone Installation Technician. During his 30 years of service with the company he received many accolades.

John was a member of the Riviera Beach Boat Club, the Telephone Company Softball League and many bowling leagues. He was also a member of the poker club. He loved fishing, but his favorite pastime was playing golf.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 49 years, MaryAnn V. Prell; his loving daughters, Jennifer Abatemarco and her husband, Brian and Kimberly Yacono and her husband, Scott; his sister, Christine Allen and her husband, Stephen; his niece, Jessica Allen; his four cherished grandchildren, Hannah, Abigail, Haley and Matthew.

A Memorial Visitation will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. with a service being held at 5:30 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Cremation is private.

**Due to Covid 19 restrictions there are capacity limitations and face masks and social distancing are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Service
05:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
Johnny's with the Stars!
I'm so very saddened to hear about the loss of my dear cousin Johnny that I dedicate my photo in his memory - He's now with the Stars in the Universe! He was a terrific guy, a wonderful husband, an awesome dad, grandad and caring brother! Sending my deepest heartfelt condolences and many comforting hugs to MaryAnn, Jennifer, Kimberly, Christine and all of their families. I miss and love you all!
Tracy Prell
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved