Services
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
(732) 291-0234
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
103 Center Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
John Garby Obituary
John Garby

Asbury Park - John M Garby, age 68 of Asbury Park, died peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center of Neptune, NJ, surrounded by his loving family.

Calling hours will be Thursday, January 30, from 2-4 & 7-9 at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ.

The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, January 31, at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Cremation Services will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
