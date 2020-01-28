|
|
John Garby
Asbury Park - John M Garby, age 68 of Asbury Park, died peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center of Neptune, NJ, surrounded by his loving family.
Calling hours will be Thursday, January 30, from 2-4 & 7-9 at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ.
The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, January 31, at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Cremation Services will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020