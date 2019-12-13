|
John Genung
John E. (Jack) Genung, a former sports editor at the Asbury Park Press who was instrumental in launching women's sports into the spotlight in the Shore area, died Saturday, December 7, surrounded by loved ones, at Connecticut Hospice, Branford, Connecticut. He was 66.
Jack was born in Newark, N.J. on October 8, 1953, to Kathleen Burns Genung and the late Edward Nolan Genung.
He majored in history at Monmouth College and was member of the student newspaper, The Outlook, for four years. He also was on the Student Center Board for three years, worked at the radio station, and was a member of Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity. He was named in Who's Who in Colleges and Universities, 1975.
A consummate professional, Jack began his career in the Sports/News Department of the Asbury Park Press in 1972 while still attending Monmouth College. During this time and the years following, he fought to give women's sports programs the coverage he believed they deserved, and of which was virtually nonexistent at that time.
In the 1980's, Jack left to work at the New Haven Register, the Morristown Daily Record, and the Home News Tribune. During these years, he acquired a mastery of both the Atex system and APPS-1 system and acted as a liaison between the tech companies and the newspapers with which he was employed. Subsequently, he formulated user-friendly guides, manuals and formats for employees to use and overhaul the pagination systems and operations of the newspapers. He ultimately returned to the Asbury Park Press as Sports Editor and retired as a member of the Press's Design Studio in 2017.
In his spare time, Jack loved to play golf, read, and collect train memorabilia, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a devoted father and grandfather.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his daughters, Lindsey Genung and Stephanie Genung; his sisters, Deborah Carey, Karen McGuckin, and Ellen Burns; his brothers, David Genung and Timothy Genung; his grandchildren, Liam and Madeline St. Hilaire; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, William Genung.
A private service will be held for Jack at a later date. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Women's Sports Foundation @WomensSportsFoundation.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019